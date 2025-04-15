The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in an LA sports legend on Jackie Robinson Day. The team announced on Tuesday that Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be one of the scheduled speakers for the club's team reflection prior to its game against the Colorado Rockies.

Teams league-wide celebrate Jackie Robinson Day each year on April 15 to honor the ex-Dodger breaking the MLB color barrier in 1947. All MLB players will wear Robinson's No. 42, which is otherwise retired around the league.

Robinson spent his entire MLB career with the Dodgers, who played in Brooklyn at the time. Manager Dave Roberts has gathered his club annually at the Dodger Stadium statue honoring the legendary second baseman annually on his day since 2021. The Dodgers' opponent that day has joined them since 2023.

In addition to Abdul-Jabbar, Robinson's eldest granddaughter, Sonya Pankey, will speak at the event, along with Roberts and Dodgers Foundation CEO and former Jackie Robinson scholar Nichol Whiteman.

Rachel Robinson founded her late husband's foundation in 1973, the year after his death, to provide college scholarships to students of color.

“I think that we’re starting to establish a pretty cool tradition for the players, to get them together in front of Jackie’s statue, and just have a little bit of time to reflect and go back years and understand impact, legacy and responsibility to us,” Roberts said last year during his remarks at the statue.

Former Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward addressed the team at the statue in 2023 and reflected on what he called an “amazing opportunity.”

“I feel like timing is everything, for all of us in every walk of life,” Heyward said after, according to Dodger Blue. “Super cool, 14-year Major Leaguer, to have a chance to address everyone that came out here wanting to show support, pay homage and acknowledge Jackie Robinson Day.”

After the ceremony, the Dodgers and Rockies will play the middle game of a three-game set. Los Angeles won the first game on Monday, 5-3.