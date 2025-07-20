Aaron Judge made franchise history that involved Alex Rodriguez's home run record during Sunday's matchup between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.

Going into the game, Judge had 35 home runs and counting this season. One more would have tie Rodriguez's mark on the Yankees' all-time home runs list.

Judge only needed the first inning of the contest to make history. He blasted a solo shot to right-center field, having the ball go 409 feet in the air. The right fielder reflected on the achievement after the game, per reporter Gary Phillips.

“Just an incredible honor, especially growing up watching A-Rod for so many years and watching him do what he did in pinstripes. He’s a legend, one of the best to ever play,” Judge said.

What's next for Aaron Judge, Yankees

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) react after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge and the Yankees finished the job, completing the three-game sweep with the 4-2 win over the Braves on Sunday.

Judge's historic homer got New York on the board as Paul Goldschmidt provided an RBI single later in the first inning. The Braves didn't score until the sixth and ninth frames but it wasn't enough as the Yankees' defense came through down the stretch.

The Yankees' bullpen did a great job at limiting the scoring chances the Braves had throughout the contest. Atlanta went 7-for-33 in their total at-bats, only getting runs on the board via homers. Marcus Stroman earned the win on the team's behalf, being on the mound for six innings as he struck out four batters while conceding five hits and one run.

New York has a 55-44 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL East Division standings. They are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed.

The Yankees will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They face the Blue Jays on July 21 at 7:07 p.m. ET.

