Aaron Judge gave the New York Yankees a big lift during Tuesday night's Game 3 of their American League Division Series in the Bronx against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

New York looked dead in the water and on its way to a lopsided loss to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company, as the Blue Jays took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the third inning.

But the Yankees showed signs of life in that frame, as they scored two runs in that frame to trim their deficit down to three.

After holding Toronto scoreless at the top of the fourth inning, Austin Wells and Trent Grisham both reached base, setting up a golden opportunity for Judge to tie the game with a home run, which the two-time American League Most Valuable Player did, as he smacked a three-run dinger that went 373 feet deep.

Judge's home run sparked deafening jubilation from Yankees fans inside Yankee Stadium.

Nearly nine miles away, Madison Square Garden also erupted into cheers, as Judge's home run was shown on the big screen amid the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.

A video even captured Penguins star Sidney Crosby on the bench, taking a glimpse of Judge's home run.

Loudest cheers of the night at MSG was for the @Yankees. Even Sidney Crosby (noted baseball fan) couldn’t help but look. pic.twitter.com/EGg4XjnrSe — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) October 8, 2025

Of course, the real focus for Crosby was the game at hand against the Rangers. The Penguins flourished in that contest, as they recorded their first win in the 2025-26 NHL season with a 3-0 triumph over Igor Shesterkin and company.

Justin Brazeau got the Pens on the board with an even-strength goal in the first period off an assist from Evgeni Malkin. After a scoreless second frame, Pittsburgh found the back of the net twice, both empty-netters, late in regulation.

Hopefully for New York sports fans, the Yankees can deliver what the Rangers couldn't. At the time of this writing, the Yankees are leading Toronto, 9-6, heading into the ninth inning.