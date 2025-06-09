The notion that “records are meant to be broken” unquestionably applies to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Yesterday, Judge achieved history against the Red Sox by hitting the mark of 23 home runs and batting .396 through 64 games.

In addition, his two home runs equaled him to the “iron horse” Lou Gehrig with his 43rd career multi-homer game, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN. This places him 3rd in Yankees franchise history, with Mickey Mantle (46) and Babe Ruth (68) at the top. Afterward, Judge spoke candidly about the significance of being placed among these Yankees greats.

“Any time you get mentioned with those legends, it's quite an honor,” he said. “But it would've been sweeter to talk about it after a win.”

Along with his batting average, Judge has 95 hits, 23 home runs, and 55 RBIs. Even though the Yankees lost 11-7, they are still first in the American League East at 39-25.

Meanwhile, Judge continues his pursuit of history. In late April, Judge was in the quest of Ruth by batting .343 with 63 home runs and 137 runs over 162 games. In truth, Judge has already solidified his place in Yankees history.

The question begs, what is there left to do?

Aaron Judge can make more Yankee history .

In addition to surpassing Gehrig, Judge can certainly add more to his pantheon of greatness. He's on pace to bat .400 this year, the first time for a Yankee.

Judge is leading in the AL in the categories of batting average, home runs, and runs batted in. If he keeps it up, he could very well win the Triple Crown. Also, Judge could finish with another 60+ home run season at the pace he is at.

In 2022, Judge hit 62 home runs, surpassing Ruth, who hit 60 in 1927, and Roger Maris, who hit 61 in 1961. Whatever happens, there is virtually no stopping Judge's continuous journey through history.