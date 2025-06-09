The New York Yankees dropped their season series against the Boston Red Sox, falling short in one of baseball’s most iconic rivalries. To start, New York took the opener with a 9–6 win, capitalizing on Boston’s early pitching struggles. Even so, the Red Sox bounced back, winning the next two games to secure the series. Still, reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge delivered a performance for the record books.

“Aaron Judge, with 23 home runs and a .396 batting average, is the only player in modern-era MLB history to record this many homers with such a high average through his team’s first 64 games,” according to USA Today, as reported by Bob Nightengale.

Aaron Judge, with 23 homers and a .396 batting average, is the only player in modern-era baseball history to produce this many homers with this high of a batting average in his team's first 64 games in MLB history. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Though Judge struggled in the second game, striking out three times, he responded with authority in the finale. In the first inning, he crushed a 436-foot, two-run homer off Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins. The shot was seen as a response to Dobbins’ pre-game comments about the Yankees. Then, in the ninth, Judge blasted another two-run homer, this time off reliever Robert Stock, to cap a dominant night.

Article Continues Below

By game’s end, Judge went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs, and three total hits. Across 64 games, he’s slashing an incredible .396/.493/.771 with 23 homers, 55 RBIs, and 95 hits. As a result, his 1.264 OPS is well above the league average and reinforces his MVP-caliber form.

At present, Judge ranks tied for second in home runs with Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers, just behind Cal Raleigh of the Mariners. He also leads the league in hits and OPS, and ranks second in runs scored, again behind Ohtani. Because of this, teammate Paul Goldschmidt praised Judge, calling him “the best hitter on the planet right now.”

Looking back, Judge led the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009 last season. They lost in five games to the Dodgers. This year, the Yankees are on top of the American League East with a 39–25 record. Up next, they head to Guaranteed Rate Field in Kansas City to face the Royals.

Can Judge’s historic pace help snap the Yankees’ two-game skid? And more importantly, can he power New York back to the promised land?