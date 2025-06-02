The New York Yankees are one of the hottest teams in baseball, with much of the attention on superstar slugger Aaron Judge. His prowess at the plate has been a monumental boost to the team's offense over the years, and there's no other team he'd rather play for. He made that clear while making a little quip at Juan Soto when talking about his contract.

In an interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Judge claimed that playing for the Yankees is all he's ever wanted, even when the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants offered him competitive contracts. In the end, he re-signed with New York on a nine-year, $360 million contract.

When talking about the contract negotiations ahead of the 2022 season, Aaron Judge revealed that he was glad he got a contract signed with the Yankees, and had he signed elsewhere, he'd probably be getting boo'd like Juan soto.

“This is where I always wanted to be, especially after getting drafted here,” says Judge. “This is my home. But if I was to look back, and would have signed with the Padres or signed with the Giants, it could be a little different. I might have been getting booed like [Juan] Soto, so I’m happy with my decision.”

Despite going back and forth with the Yankees before signing his contract, Aaron Judge is seemingly happy with his decision. He got the deal he wanted while still giving the organization plenty of money to sign other key players to the roster. Ultimately, the 33-year-old outfielder wanted to be paid a fair amount while ensuring his team could continue building a competitive roster.”

“Really, for me, it was all about getting a fair deal for what I thought I was worth, while still putting the team in a good position to sign who we need to.”

Aaron Judge is off to an amazing start so far this season. He's leading the way with an impressive .391 batting average and .485 OBP while recording 86 hits, 21 home runs, and 50 RBIs.