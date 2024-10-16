The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series to take a 2-0 series lead. New York still has work to do in the best-of-seven series, but they are in a great position at the moment. Aaron Judge, who hit his first 2024 postseason home run in Game 2, sent a three-word message to fans amid the Yankees' series lead.

“Keep showing up,” Judge said, via MLB Network.

“That's what it's about,” Judge added. “Yesterday was a little light, but today was better so let's just keep it like that.”

Aaron Judge, Yankees leading ALCS

The Yankees simply appear to be the better team. Cleveland exceeded expectations in 2024. Fans were not sure what to expect from the Guardians with first-year manager Stephen Vogt taking over head coaching duties. An inexperienced manager and a young roster often do not lead to success, yet the Guardians proved the doubters wrong and ultimately clinched the American League Central Division title.

The Guardians finished with the second best record in the AL as well. Aaron Judge and the Yankees had the best record in the league, though.

Cleveland's inexperience has displayed itself in the series. Vogt has made some head-scratching decisions in the series. Yankees manager Aaron Boone receives criticism at times, but he has managed in the postseason before and knows what to expect.

It needs to be noted that Vogt managed well throughout the season, especially for a first year manager. Additionally, he is not the only one to blame for the Guardians' ALCS deficit. The offense is struggling and the defense has experienced some forgettable moments.

Of course, stars such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have stepped up for a Yankees team that is looking to win the World Series. New York has not earned a Fall Classic victory since 2009, which feels like an eternity in New York. Meanwhile, the Guardians are trying to win their first World Series since 1948.

So will the Guardians bounce back? Is there hope for this Cleveland ball club? The Yankees are unquestionably in the driver's seat, but anything can happen in the MLB playoffs.