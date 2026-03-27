On Thursday, President Donald Trump claimed that Tiger Woods would not be competing in the 2026 Masters. On Friday, he spoke on a far more serious matter regarding the legendary golfer. The 15-time major champion was arrested on suspicion of DUI after getting into a car crash near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Trump commented briefly on the accident but did not specifically address any other details, leaving the public to speculate if he knew that Woods was taken into jail.

“I feel so badly,” the 45th and 47th president of the United States told the media, per Eric Daugherty of RightLine News. “He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty. I don't want to talk about it.”

Trump presented Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and has known him for quite a while. Furthermore, the latter is in a relationship with the former's ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. He is clearly affected by the news.

🚨 JUST IN — PRESIDENT TRUMP on Tiger Woods' rollover car crash in Florida: "I feel so badly…really close friend of mine, amazing person, amazing man. He's got some difficulty." Pray for Tiger Woods! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RUJkT63CGd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

Police say Woods clipped the back end of a truck while attempting to pass the vehicle, causing his Land Rover to turn on its side and slide down the road, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. He exited through the passenger's side. Neither the 50-year-old nor the other driver were injured, according to local authorities. Police did not suspect that Woods was under the influence of alcohol, and a breathalyzer test later confirmed that notion.

However, after conducting tests roadside, they felt there was enough evidence to suggest that he was impaired by a medication or drug. Nothing was found in his vehicle. Woods refused to take a urinalysis test at Martin County Jail. The former world No. 1 was told that he will remain in custody for eight hours, per Florida law.

This is hardly the first time Woods has been at the center of an accident. He crashed into a fire hydrant the day after Thanksgiving in 2009, which ultimately led to the discovery of his many extramarital affairs. He and Elin Nordegren officially got divorced in August the following year. The all-time great golfer was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of DUI, and a toxicology report revealed that painkillers and THC were in his system. He checked into a clinic and eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle accident in California a little more than five years ago. He suffered serious leg and ankle injuries, which compounded his ongoing injury issues. No charges were filed in that instance.

President Donald Trump and many others will surely be interested to see what comes of Friday's arrest.