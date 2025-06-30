As Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese continues rewriting the WNBA history books on the glass, she's remembering who helped get her to where she is today.

After pulling down at least 15 rebounds in her fourth straight game — a WNBA record — Reese took time to shout out her mom in a post via X.

“Love you mom! This for YOU! 🥺,” she wrote after Chicago's 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Reese finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Reese's show of gratitude came in a quote post from something her mom, Angel Webb Reese, wrote celebrating both her kids, after son Julian signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Both kids are in LA right now,” she wrote. “Wish I was there to give a hug of congratulations to 1 & a hug of encouragement to the other. #proudmom”

Reese has spoken openly in the past about her relationship with her mother. In January, “Big Angel” even got a surprise, learning her daughter had paid off her mortgage. The younger Reese made the announcement on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast as Big Angel began to cry.

“My mom is a single mom. Being able to raise two kids. I mean, I just graduated. My mom wouldn’t have been able to pay for college for me and my brother without me being able to get a athletic scholarship,” Reese explained to Dorothy Gentry last year. “Me, my mom, and my brother, so that’s what it’s always been. That’s my motivation.”

Turning her attention back to the court, Reese and the Sky are off until next Sunday when they visit Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx. After a rough start to her second season, Reese has been on a roll the past few weeks with six double-doubles (including a triple-double) in her past seven games. She's also shooting 94 percent from the free throw line in that span.