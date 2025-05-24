With the New York Yankees beginning a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on the road, the opportunity presented itself for Aaron Judge to expand his home run dominance. The 10th-year veteran has hit 331 career homers but he never went deep at Coors Field. That is, until Friday night.

Judge launched a Tanner Gordon offering to left field, hitting his first career home run at Coors while also tying Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani for the MLB lead with his 17th of the season, per Clutchpoints on X. Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Kyle Schwarber also has 17.

Aaron Judge hits his 17th HR of the season 🧑‍⚖️😤pic.twitter.com/Z1U38pKSQ0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Judge has been sensational for the Bronx Bombers yet again this season as he’s somehow putting up stats that compare favorably to Barry Bonds’ best year. And the Yankees are benefiting as the team has overcome a slew of injuries to its pitching staff with overwhelming power,

Aaron Judge continues to power the Yankees

Entering the series against the Rockies, New York had won four straight games, improving to 30-19 on the season. The team has a 5.5 game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Despite losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency during the offseason, the Yankees are hoping to ride Judge’s prodigious power back to the World Series. So far, the two-time AL MVP has performed like the best hitter in baseball, slashing a blistering .400/.489/.758 with 17 home runs, 45 RBI, 47 runs scored and an obscene 245 OPS+.

Of course, his West Coast rival, who’s also looking to lead his team back to the Fall Classic with a chance to repeat as champions, is at least keeping things close. Ohtani got his 17th home run of the season going back-to-back with Mookie Betts against the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier in the week.

And while Judge bests Ohtani in most offensive stats, the Dodgers’ star has an MLB-best 53 runs scored and, of course, the two are tied for the most home runs in the majors – along with Schwarber. However, Ohtani is nearing his return to pitching, which is something he’ll always have over Judge.