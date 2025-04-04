Aaron Judge is the standard bearer and the best player on the New York Yankees. If it were not for the presence of Shohei Ohtani dominating for the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is quite likely Judge would be recognized as the best player in Major League Baseball.

ALL RISE FOR THE JUDGE 🧑‍⚖️ Aaron goes yard to give the Yankees an early 3-0 lead!pic.twitter.com/5YUMagRaIs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's fair to say that Judge is the best slugger and perhaps the best all-around player in the American League. Judge is in his 10th year with the Yankees and he has blasted 50 or more home runs three times in his career, including an American League record 62 home runs in 2022 and 58 home runs last year.

There is an excellent chance that the 2025 season could be his signature season when it comes to hitting the long ball. Judge blasted a first-inning home run Thursday night as the Yankees hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks in their sixth game of the season. It was Judge's fifth home run of the season, something he was not able to accomplish until the 28th game of the season a year ago.

Judge has received plenty of support from his Yankees teammates this season, as the Yankees have been blasting home runs on a regular basis. Jazz Chisholm, who has been using a “torpedo bat” this season, hit his 4th home run of the year against the Diamondbacks and Trent Grisham hit his first.

Judge may have his eyes on Barry Bonds' single-season home run record

When Judge blasted 62 home runs in 2022, it moved him into 7th place on the single-season home run list. No American League player has ever topped that mark.

Barry Bonds holds the all-time record, as he blasted 73 home runs for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, beating the record of Mark McGwire, who had hammered 70 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998.

It's clearly very early in the season, but Aaron Judge may be able to make a run at Bonds' all-time record if he can stay close to his early pace.