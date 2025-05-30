Aaron Judge doesn’t like bragging about his stats but the two-time AL MVP is putting together another incredible season for the New York Yankees. Judge is at or near the top of the league in just about every relevant offensive stat. And the Yankees captain is convinced that health has played the biggest role in his success at the plate.

“I think that's the biggest thing, is getting a chance to just play every single day and I can make those adjustments… If I have a couple bad games, I can make an adjustment, figure it out and get to work,” Judge noted, per Jorge Castillo on ESPN.

“When you get hurt, your main focus is getting back on the field and when you get back on the field now it's, ‘My swing ain't right' because I've missed out on 120, 150 at-bats. So, I think that's been the biggest thing for me,” Judge added.

Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge is locked in at the plate

Early in his career, the six-time All-Star struggled to stay healthy. The immense talent was obvious from the start as Judge cracked 52 home runs in his 2017 Yankees debut, taking home Rookie of the Year honors. But he would endure three straight injury-riddled seasons beginning in 2018. The missed time had an impact on his swing and, consequently, his offensive production.

Article Continues Below

However, Judge turned things around beginning in 2021, becoming a durable player as he hit his 30s. With the exception of a torn ligament in his toe that cost him significant time in 2023, Judge has remained on the field for the Yankees. If you exclude that season, he’s averaged 154 games a year since 2021.

That uptick in games played launched Judge into the stratosphere, transforming him into the best hitter in baseball. The Yankees’ slugger averaged 53 home runs and 124 RBI over that same span, collecting two MVP awards, three Silver Sluggers and four All-Star appearances.

This season, Judge is at it again, leading the majors in batting average (.391), on-base percentage (.488), slugging (.739), OPS (1.227), OPS+ (244), hits (81) and bWAR (4.2). He’s also third in home runs (18), fourth in RBI (47) and second in runs scored (51).

Judge is having the kind of season that can only be compared to peak Barry Bonds or Babe Ruth. Most importantly, the Yankees are benefiting from Judge’s durability. After reaching the World Series last season, the team is off to a 35-20 start this year with a 6.5 game division lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays entering play on Friday.