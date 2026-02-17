The 2025 season was a tough one for New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, as he made numerous errors throughout the campaign. 2026 is an opportunity for Volpe to bounce back, and he seemingly knows it.

While talking with media members, the 24-year-old infielder claimed that he's excited to play baseball once again and looks forward to helping his team, according to Gary Phillips of NYDN Sports. Volpe also claims that he is thankful for being held accountable and aims to perform better for the Yankees in the upcoming season.

“The chip I have on my shoulder has been there for my whole life, my whole career,” said Anthony Volpe. “I just can't wait to go back out there and play and feel good and perform and help the team win, because at the end of the day, if I do that and I play the way I know I can play, everything will take care of itself.

“And I appreciate everything. I appreciate the accountability. I appreciate everything that comes with being the shortstop for the New York Yankees, so I wouldn't trade it for the world.”

Anthony Volpe is entering his fourth season in MLB. He is expected to remain the starting shortstop in New York in 2026. However, a turnaround would be huge, not just for him, but for the Yankees in general. His consistency at the plate could use some improvement, as he ended last season with a .212 batting average and .272 OBP (career-low), while also recording 114 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.

Most of his troubles were on defense, as Volpe tied Trevor Story for the most errors in the AL (19). He also had career-lows in putouts (171), assists (326), and fielding percentage (96.3%).