Anthony Volpe is entering a crucial year in terms of retaining the New York Yankees' starting shortstop gig long-term. However, he must first get over his shoulder injury and get back on the diamond.

On Monday, Volpe began his hitting program by taking dry swings, manager Aaron Boone confirmed, via Greg Joyce of It's the first time he has swung a bat since undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Yankees are going to be cautious with Volpe's recovery and won't rush him back. He seems slated to begin the season in injured reserve as he continues to rehab. All the while, New York will be paying close attention to the shortstop as they determine their next steps.

When Volpe does return to the field, he needs to be at the top of his game. The shortstop is coming off of a 2025 season that saw him hit .212 with 19 home runs, 72 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. His WAR dropped from 3.4 to 1.6.

Things got much worse in the playoffs, leaving a sour taste in Yankees fans mouth's. In the ALDS, Volpe hit .067 with no counting stats. He struck out 11 times compared to zero walks.

In Volpe's injury absence, Jose Caballero will take his spot at shortstop. He hit .266 with three home runs, nine RBIs and 15 stolen bases over his first 40 games with the Yankees. If he comes out of the gate out, it'll be difficult for New York to put him on the bench.

For now though, the Yankees are just worried about getting Volpe back on the field. He still has a long way to go, but his hitting journey has now officially begun.