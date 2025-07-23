Struggling New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was charged with another error on Tuesday night during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his second error in as many days, making him such a big target for angry New York fans.

The Yankees started the sixth inning with a 4-2 lead and ended the frame tied with the Blue Jays following an error committed by Volpe. Myles Straw pinch-hit to start the frame and reached first base after Volpe and first baseman Ben Rice failed to complete the play. Straw later scored on a double from another pinch hitter in Davis Schneider, who also scored following a George Springer RBI single.

Volpe's 13th error of the season ties Willy Adames for the most in MLB at any position (h/t @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/6QlEUELmPZ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Those runs by the Blue Jays only made the spotlight hotter for Volpe, whose 13 errors so far in the 2025 MLB season are tied with San Francisco Giants infielder Willy Adames for most among shortstops in the big leagues.

Volpe probably doesn't need to bother checking what people are saying about him online after yet another miscue.

“His shoulder gotta be fried, no way a gold glover SS forgets how to throw the ball lmao,” said a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dude has the yips. The fact they keep rolling him out there is hilarious,” another one shared.

“Is Volpe currently the worst starting shortstop in the majors? Can't imagine worse right now,” commented an X user.

“The s**t that I just took could play better defense,” fumed a fan.

However, others also defended Volpe, saying that Rice should be shouldering the blame more.

“This is definitely Rice,” one said.

From a different commenter: “I feel thats more on Rice. Gotta get the scoop any pro 1B knows get the scoop even Goldy woulda got it.”

Fortunately for the Yankees, they managed to survive that blunder and came away with a 5-4 victory, with Rice stepping up in the ninth inning with a solo home run that put New York in front for good.

The Yankees, who have won three of five games since the MLB All-Star break, will look to win the series outright next, as they take on the Blue Jays in the finale this Wednesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.