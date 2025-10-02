The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are preparing for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday night. After a wild victory on Wednesday, the Bombers are rolling out another unique lineup for Game 3. Leading into the postseason, manager Aaron Boone said that Paul Goldschmidt would start against all lefty pitchers. But with young lefty Connelly Early on the mound for Boston, Ben Rice is getting the start for the Yankees.

Rice is hitting fifth, between righties Giancarlo Stanton and Amed Rosario. Early may not be long for the game, as Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been deploying the bullpen this postseason. That could lead to a lot of pinch-hitting decisions for Boone, which could include Goldschmidt.

Ahead of the postseason, Boone was asked about his first-base platoon as Ben Rice ended the regular season on a heater. “Goldy is going to play against every lefty we face. That’s a pretty easy call,” Boone said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Rice was benched in Game 1 for Goldschmidt, who picked up singles against Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman. But questions still prevailed after the game about Boone's strategy in keeping Rice on the bench amid the Yankees' offensive struggles. Rice was in the lineup on Wednesday and took righty Bryan Bello deep for a homer in his first at-bat.

The Yankees are fighting for their lives again, this time with rookie Cam Schlittler on the mound. They are putting out their best offensive lineup to capitalize on a lefty starting pitcher, which does not include Goldschmidt right now. Rice is hot and could be the difference in the Bombers moving on or going home.

The Yankees and the Red Sox begin Game 3 of the American League Wild Card series at 8:08 p.m. Eastern. The winner faces the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS, while the loser goes home.