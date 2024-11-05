The New York Yankees came away with a victory in Game 4 of the World Series, hoping to use the momentum to come back from an 0-3 hole. That momentum turned out to be short lived and, despite jumping out to an impressive 5-0 lead in Game 5, the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the Yankees and win the World Series.

While some felt the poor showing in the Fall Classic could put manager Aaron Boone’s job in jeopardy, Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman showed strong support for the skipper, who’s led the team since 2018.

“The manager’s job is so impossible, you can play the game of second guessing. Because you’re either going to make a move and it’ll be right or make a move and it will be wrong… I think he's a really really good manager. We're lucky to have him and he’s done a great job,” Cashman said of Boone, via SNY Yankees Videos on X.

Boone was the subject of some criticism during the World Series. Primarily for his decision to pitch Nestor Cortes in the 10th inning of Game 1. Cortes had missed over a month with an elbow injury. The veteran starting pitcher failed to make the team’s roster for the ALDS and the ALCS. However, he was healthy enough to join the Yankees in the Fall Classic.

Aaron Boone has the support of Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman

Still, Boone’s decision to give Cortes the ball against the heart of the Dodgers lineup in a high leverage situation after he had been sidelined since mid-September was a curious one.

The Yankees scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and just needed three outs to take a 1-0 series lead. Cortes entered the game with two on and one out to face superstar DH Shohei Ohtani. But he was able to get the presumptive NL MVP to pop out to left field. The Yankees then intentionally walked Mookie Betts to load the bases, bringing up Freddie Freeman. Boone kept Cortes out there, playing the lefty-on-lefty matchup. That proved to be a costly error as Freeman belted the first pitch he saw for a walk-off grand slam.

This could certainly be viewed as a bad managerial move, particularly given the fact that fellow lefty Tim Hill was warmed up and ready to go. But, as Cashman points out, there’s a thin line between a great decision and a terrible choice. Had Cortes induced a weak ground out or harmless pop up from Freeman, Boone would have been celebrated for believing in his players and sticking with Cortes.

Cashman hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows since the Yankees went down in a gentleman’s sweep to the Dodgers. New York’s longtime GM called out Yankees players for the World Series loss, specifically mentioning defense and base running.

Cashman was able to keep ace Gerrit Cole in the Bronx after the pitcher initially opted out of his contract. Cole will remain with the Yankees on his original deal. Next up for Cashman is offering free agent Juan Soto whatever it will take to keep him in New York.