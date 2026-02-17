Spring training is in full swing for the New York Yankees. They are preparing for their first spring training games this upcoming weekend, and despite a slow off-season, which frustrated Aaron Judge, there is hope in the clubhouse that the Yanks can make a run in 2026.

To make that run, early injuries for the Yankees need to be avoided, and one to pitcher Cam Schlittler seems to have been avoided, as he has been given a positive update, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Schlittler has returned to the bullpen mound at Yankees camp.

Cam Schlittler, slowed last week by a back/lat issue, returns to the bullpen mound at #Yankees camp: pic.twitter.com/QEuPM42arl — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 17, 2026

The Yankees pitcher previously had an injury concern last week, as Schlittler was dealing with back inflammation. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rondon out for the foreseeable future due to elbow issues, losing Schlittler would have been a massive loss to the rotation. Yankees manager Aaron Boone had previously indicated that his pitcher would be back soon, per Randy Miller of NJ.com

“He was built up pretty good and we didn’t shut him down at all, so he was still doing his flat ground when we took him off the mound,” Boone said of Schlittler. “I don’t think we thought it was a big issue, but more of one we wanted to get in front of, just in case.”

He is coming off a solid first season in the majors. The Yankees starting pitcher went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in his 14 regualr season starts. He then went 1-1 in the playoffs with a 1.26 ERA. With injuries to Cole and Rondon, Schlittler may be the second man in the rotation behind Max Fried.

The Yankees are expected to be contenders in the American League once again this season. They will open the regular season on Mar. 25 on the road against the San Francisco Giants, which could place Schlittler making his first start on Mar. 27.