With Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees preparing in spring training for the upcoming season, there's no denying that the talk of the offseason for the team has been the relatively quiet offseason. While the Yankees signed back Cody Bellinger in free agency, the other moves made didn't involve big names that were out there to possibly take, with star Aaron Judge giving his honest take about the offseason.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Judge would be asked about the moves, or lack thereof, from New York, and would be candid in saying that it was “brutal,” “tough,” and “frustrating” in waiting for the team to make transactions, via Gary Phillips. The New York Daily News reporter would even note that Judge “shared some of his impatience with the front office.”

“I’m like, ‘Man, we're the New York Yankees. Let's go out there and get the right people, get the right pieces to go out there and finish this thing off,” Judge said.

Though Judge would later add that he “voiced his opinions on a few players, which included “an endorsement of re-signing Cody Bellinger,” with the team and him agreeing to a $162.5 million contract. Judge would express how he believes the team is in a “good spot.”

The Yankees also traded for pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins, but largely, the team is running it back. When Judge was asked about that, he would say, “I like our chances.”

“I love it,” Judge said. “I'm looking forward to it. I like our chances.”

At any rate, New York is looking to further improve after finishing with a 94-68 record, putting them second in the AL East, though the team was eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays in the divisional round.