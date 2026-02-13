Gerrit Cole missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He is expected to make his return in late May or early June in 2026. However, the New York Yankees ace was seen practicing with his teammates before spring training, and it appears he has a completely new windup for his throw.

The 35-year-old starting pitcher has typically kept his mitt and ball close to his chest during his windup throughout his 12-year career. But during a spring training bullpen session, Cole was bringing his mitt and the ball well over his head during his windup.

Gerrit Cole back on the mound pic.twitter.com/nJBYxal4JB — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 13, 2026

Cole will be playing in his 13th MLB season once he eventually returns to the mound in 2026. His absence last season was a tough blow for a Yankees team trying to get back to its championship pedigree. New York did reach the playoffs last season but experienced an early exit after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

When healthy, Gerrit Cole is considered one of the best starting pitchers in the league. But there is some concern leading up to the new campaign, as he is bouncing back from Tommy John surgery at 35 years old. Despite that, the Yankees can't wait to have him back on the mound.

Cole owns a career 3.18 ERA and 1.089 WHIP. He's also recorded 2,251 strikeouts and a 65.7% wining percentage throughout his career. Gerrit Cole is expected to take over the ace role once again when he returns from injury. And this time, he may have a completely new windup by the time he makes his 2026 debut.