The New York Yankees are making some moves with their pitchers, as they try to snap out of a funk. New York is designating hurler Carlos Carrasco for assignment, per the team's social media.

To take his spot on the roster, the club is calling up hurler Yerry de los Santos from triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Carrasco is one of several Yankees pitchers going through a rough patch. He holds a 5.91 ERA this season, and has given up six total runs in his last two appearances.

In possibly his last outing as a Yankee, Carrasco allowed two earned runs and five hits against Tampa Bay on May 4. The veteran lasted just three innings of work.

The Yankees made the move ahead of a game Tuesday with the San Diego Padres.

Yankees are looking to pick up some wins

The Bronx Bombers need to find their groove again. New York has lost six of their last 10 games, and is sputtering with a 19-16 overall record.

The Yankees bullpen blew yet another game for the team Monday, as Devin Williams got battered by the Padres in the eighth inning. New York allowed four San Diego runs in that inning en route to a 4-3 loss.

Williams and Carrasco are both pitchers new to the Yankees this season. Williams was demoted from his role as closer due to his struggles. Now it seems Carrasco is losing his spot on the roster altogether, at least for now.

Last season, Carrasco pitched for the Cleveland Guardians. He finished the season with a 5.64 ERA, as well as a 3-10 overall record. That was his second stint in Cleveland. He also spent a few seasons with the New York Mets in his lengthy career.

New York has struggled all year to find the right combination with both the bullpen and starting rotation. Gerrit Cole is out for the year, and now with Carrasco's demotion the club once again has to find a new arm to throw in the rotation.

The Yankees and Padres play Tuesday at 7:05 ET. New York remains in first in the American League East, despite its recent skid.