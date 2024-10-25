New York Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodon isn't phased ahead of the biggest game of his life. The 31-year-old will start Game 2 of the World Series against the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers, and he's showing no fear.

On Friday, Rodon dropped a spicy quote via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.

“I’m a big leaguer too. I’m supposed to get them out,” Rodon said. “That’s what I get paid for.”

Rodon has a 4.40 ERA across 14.1 innings of work this postseason. The two-time All-Star earned a loss in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four runs in just 3.2 innings. He rebounded with a one-run outing in six innings to kick off the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians before allowing two runs across 4.2 innings in Game 5 of that series.

While Rodon was steady against the Guardians, the Dodgers are a different animal. Their lineup consists of dangerous stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez, as well as quality role players at the bottom of the order like Will Smith, who hit .248 with 20 homers and 75 RBI in the regular season.

How will Rodon fare against Los Angeles' imposing bats?

Carlos Rodon's Yankees legacy is on the line

Rodon bounced back this season after an injury-riddled first campaign in New York. The former San Francisco Giant sputtered to a 3-8 finish with a 6.85 ERA across 14 starts in 2023 before improving to a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA across 32 starts in '24.

Rodon admitted that he lacked confidence last year, via SNY.

“A lot of it had to do with confidence. Confidence in my ability and in myself,” the 10th-year veteran said. “Just finding it and going out there and competing and proving to myself that I’m able to still play this game. Last year was hard. It wasn’t easy.”

However, baseball is a humbling game, and sometimes players need to fall to come back stronger.

“Obviously I wished I performed better, but last year is last year and I had a goal stepping into this year that I just wanted to be confident and go out there and try to make every start that I can,” Rodon continued. “I think it’s worked out thus far, but there’s one more thing that I know me and my teammates want to do.”

Rodon has the chance to complete his Yankees redemption arc on Saturday night. If the 2014 third-overall draft pick shoves, he'll be remembered fondly by New York fans after he leaves. If he struggles, though…