New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón threw some impressive innings in Game 1 of the ALCS. Rodón finished the contest with six innings of work, and New York got a big 5-2 win. The hurler says former Yankees legend Andy Pettitte was very helpful to him.

“He knows a lot about it,” Rodón said, per Sports Illustrated. “Some would say he was pretty good in the postseason.”

Rodón says that he and Pettitte also talked a lot about energy, to prepare him for the important postseason outing on the mound. Pettitte's advice was to conserve as much energy as possible off the mound, including keeping his emotions in check. This in turn was to help him focus on releasing it all on the mound.

“You have to be committed to the craft,” Rodón added. “That’s part of the craft.”

It seems to have worked wonderfully. Rodón struck out nine batters for New York in Game 1 of the ALCS, while allowing just one earned run on three hits through six strong innings.

“That’s what he’s capable of when he’s dialed in like that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. Rodón got the win in front of a sellout crowd, that included celebrities like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Yankees are three wins away from a World Series

The Yankees look to take control of the ALCS series with Cleveland on Tuesday. New York is searching for its first World Series title in 15 years, and fans are restless to see the Bronx Bombers back on top.

New York fans have to be happy at the moment. Rodón may not be considered the household name in the rotation, but he has posted some strong numbers this season. He earned 16 wins during the year, and posted a 3.96 ERA with 195 strikeouts. While the hurler has had some up and down battles this season on the mound, the team still got a win from him on Monday night.

“I just celebrated us winning,” Rodón said. “That’s what I want.”

The Yankees have had a special season heading into the ALCS. New York won the AL East, and Aaron Judge smashed all sorts of franchise records with his excellent hitting. The team found some solid stars to support him in Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm. Yankees fans will accept nothing less than a World Series championship to cap off such a special campaign.

New York and Cleveland battle in Game 2 on Tuesday at 7:35 Eastern.