The New York Yankees beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 on Thursday night. Home runs from Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr highlighted the game, but a heartfelt story captured fans' hearts. Yankees backup catcher JC Escarra made his first career start and got his first career hit. He spoke with Yes Network's Meredith Marakovits about the emotions of his first game and first hit.

"There's no team I'd rather play for than the Yankees." – JC Escarra to @M_Marakovits on collecting his first MLB hit in his first start pic.twitter.com/rXN8voObP0 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I've been waiting for this my whole life. It's a dream come true to be here. Look at this crowd, packed house on a Thursday. There's no other team I'd rather play for than the Yankees right here. Thank you to everybody for the support and I'm living my dream so you're always going to see me with a smile on my face…”

Escarra made the team as the Yankees' backup catcher behind Austin Wells. When manager Aaron Boone told him he made the team, his story went viral. At 29, he came to camp with five years of minor-league experience and no major league appearances. He also spent time as an Uber driver and substitute teacher while waiting for a contract.

The Yankees took a chance on Escarra last year, and he was solid across two minor-league levels. Now, he is the backup catcher for the big club.

Yankees are getting great offense from the catcher position

Through six games, the Yankees have 22 home runs, the most of any team through six games in MLB history. The first one came in the first at-bat of the game from Austin Wells. He was the first catcher who lead off an Opening Day in franchise history and started the season off on the right foot. If Escarra can get going, the Yankees will get great offense from their catcher position.

Catching is mostly about defense, however, and the returns have been solid in that department as well. Neither has committed an error so far and the pitching has been solid to start. The Yankees lost offensive pop this offseason when Juan Soto left, so pitching will be important to their success.

The Yankees lost the series to the Diamondbacks but salvaged a victory in the final game. Escarra's hit came after Arizona closed the gap with a grand slam, taking some momentum back. Now, the Bombers hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Pirates in their home opener on Friday. After that, they play the Tigers in Detroit. Escarra hopes to keep it rolling when he gets back in the lineup.