Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees entered Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles looking for revenge. The Orioles defeated them 5-3 at Yankee Stadium in the opening game of their weekend series. After an abysmal offensive stretch, New York is in desperate need of as much help as their pitchers can give them.

Luckily for the Yankees, Saturday's starter came through in a big way. New York starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt refused to let the Baltimore offense get going on on Saturday. He and JT Brubaker combined to shut the Orioles' offense down, allowing just one hit throughout the game.

Boone's offense also showed up for the first time in a while, hitting four home runs en route to a 9-0 win. Despite a good display from the Yankees' lineup, Schmidt and Brubaker were the real heroes. Schmidt left his start to a standing ovation from fans who watched him pitch seven innings without allowing a hit.

After the game, Schmidt spoke to YES Network reporters about his reaction to receiving so much love from the fanbase.

"…Words can't describe that feeling, when you're leaving and you hear that standing ovation, especially in (Yankee) Stadium…" – Clarke Schmidt on the love he received as he departed the mound after the top of the 7th on Saturday.

“Hearing the crowd after I came out in the seventh(inning), I really appreciate that,” Schmidt said. “I feel that energy and words can't describe that feeling. When you're leaving and you're getting a standing ovation, especially in (Yankee) Stadium, you feel like all eyes are on you. It's just a really good feeling.”

Schmidt and Brubaker were dominant as a pair, allowing only four base runners throughout the entire game. The 29-year-old starter attributed a lot of his success to how he approached the game.

“I was very present day,” Schmidt said about his mindset during his start. “I was very focused on executing pitches, very focused on attacking guys, and it really showed.”

Schmidt's recent tear on the mound is a welcome sight for Boone. The Yankees started the season without Gerrit Cole thanks to injury. Despite losing their ace before the season started, New York is still near the top of the standings. Even though they are not at full strength in their starting rotation, Schmidt's emergence gives his manager three arms he can trust.

The win on Saturday brings the Yankees to 44-32 on the season. After leading the American League East by a wide margin for the majority of the season, New York's rough stretch has opened the door for others.

Despite the Yankees' struggles over the last two weeks, Schmidt's performance gives his team hope. If they can mimic what they did on Saturday moving forward, the sky's the limit. However, a combined no-hitter is plenty of reason to celebrate in the meantime.