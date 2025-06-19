On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels at home, pushing their current losing streak to six games. The Yankees still sit in comfortable position at 42-31, but the alarming losing streak has fans hoping that a slide down the standings isn't in order.

Perhaps somewhat of a silver lining for the Yankees is that their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, have also been slumping as of late. In fact, the two teams have produced a bit of history with their ineptitude over the last week.

“The Mets and Yankees are both on overlapping losing streaks of 5+ games for the first time since August 1996,” reported MLB insider Bryan Hoch on X, formerly Twitter.

The Mets have now lost five straight games after Wednesday evening's road loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, which put them behind 0-2 in that series. Prior to that, the Mets were swept in a series for the first time this year by the Tampa Bay Rays at home.

Article Continues Below

The Yankees and Mets arguably were engaged in the biggest story of this past MLB offseason when free agent superstar Juan Soto agreed to take his talents from The Bronx to Queens, joining the Mets in free agency after helping lead the Yankees to a World Series appearance months earlier.

While the Soto signing has paid dividends so far, the Mets have been on the struggle bus of late and are quickly losing their sizable lead in the NL East.

Meanwhile, the Yankees' lead over the Rays is down to just 1.5 games entering Thursday afternoon's home tilt with the Angels. The Yankees are also just two games ahead of the third-place Toronto Blue Jays.

In any case, next up for the Yankees at the conclusion of the Angels series is a weekend set against the Baltimore Orioles.