With New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. joining the 30-30 club after Friday's 4-2 loss against the Baltimore Orioles, there's no denying that fans are witnessing his impressive talent in real-time. As some say that the Yankees player deserves “superstar respect,” as said by Ben Verlander, the reason for the uptick in productivity was revealed by Chisholm himself.

Speaking after the game, where he reached the 30-30 club, Chisholm spoke about how New York has “boosted” his career, as he spent the first five seasons with the Miami Marlins and was traded to his current ball club in the 2024 season. Subsequently, Chisholm would mention the “winning mentality” and the “winning atmosphere” as just a couple of ways in which the team has pushed him to success.

“I feel like it's boosted my career in 100% of different ways,” Chisholm said, according to Gary Phillips. “Just the winning mentality, the winning atmosphere, the way everybody in the front office, to the training staff, wants to win. It's how I felt like I grew up playing baseball and what I needed to be around to be even more successful.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. says he never wants to leave the Yankees

While the Yankees are overcoming a midseason slump, Chisholm is no doubt a big part of the team, besides manager Aaron Boone leading the way, and obviously, the elite abilities of Aaron Judge. Before Saturday's game, Chisholm has a .242 batting average to go along with 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 77 RBIs.

Chisholm would further speak about how energizing it is for him to play in front of the New York fans and how he claims he does not want to leave the team at any point, according to The Athletic.

“I just feel like when I’m here in New York, I’m not going to lie, I feel the energy of the fans,” Chisholm said. “They get me going every day. It gives me something to play for every day. I got my teammates here, and we love playing here. We love being a part of the Yankees. We love playing together. They push me a lot.”

“I don’t want to leave New York,” Chisholm continued. “If you’ve ever played here, you would never want to leave. At the end of the day, it just depends on whether they want me. That’s the difference. Do they want a 40-40 player? You tell me.”

Consequently, New York has eight games left in the season as they're three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East with an 86-68 record. They continue the series against Baltimore on Saturday night.