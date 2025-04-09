New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger was out of the lineup on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers due to a case of food poisoning from, ‘bad wings.' He is back in the lineup for the Yankees on Wednesday in the series finale, and he made a firm declaration on the next time he will eat chicken wings.

“I can say that I will not eat wings for five years,” Cody Bellinger said, via Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media. “The thought of it right now makes me sick!”

Bellinger ordered traditional bone-in wings to his hotel room on Monday while watching the NCAA men's national championship between Florida and Houston. It was a case of bad luck. He said that the wings seemed fine when he got them, but he woke up early the next morning and threw up for hours.

“Bad wings, man,” Bellinger said. “They were good coming in, but I woke up at 4 a.m. sweatin' and just started throwing up for a few hours. It was a tough morning.”

On Tuesday, Bellinger jokingly posted a plate of wings on his Instagram story with the caption, ‘Round 2!!'. He insisted that the post was a joke.

“I don't even want to think about wings,” Bellinger said.

As far as recovery, Bellinger said he slept a ton and hydrated to get ready for Wednesday's game. He also noted that he dealt with food poisoning before, with the previous case happening in 2023 when the Chicago Cubs played in London.

“Slept a ton last night,” Bellinger said. “My one time before, it was 24 hours. Just hydrating and getting ready to play.”

After a small back issue over the weekend for Bellinger and now dealing with food poisoning, he is back in the lineup. The Yankees have had a rough first two games against the Tigers. They will look to salvage the last game of the three-game set with Max Fried taking the mound. The Yankees will then return home to play the San Francisco Giants in a three-game set that starts on Friday.