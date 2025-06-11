The New York Yankees are kicking off a series with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Aaron Judge started the game with a ridiculous 469-foot homer to give the Bombers the lead. Max Fried hit a few bumps along the road, but the offense picked him up. In a ridiculous five-run sixth inning, Cody Bellinger knocked in a run for the Yankees and picked up his 1,000th hit.

Bellinger had 652 hits with the Dodgers, 290 with the Cubs, and picked up his 58th with the Yankees on Tuesday. After a cold start with the Bombers, he has turned it up of late. He had a .308 batting average and .916 OPS from the start of May to the start of the Royals series. In April, he was hitting .204 with a .638 OPS.

The Yankees picked up Bellinger as one of their post-Juan Soto pieces. They needed a new left-handed hitting outfielder, and the Cubs were willing to part with the veteran. It has not hurt Chicago this year, as they traded for Kyle Tucker and have gotten great numbers from Pete Crow-Armstrong this year. A win-win trade is rare in sports, but Bellinger is at the center of this one.

Despite the rough start, the Yankees should be thrilled with Bellinger so far. He has helped their defensive issues while providing Aaron Judge with lineup protection. His 1,000th hit was also his 36th RBI of the season, a solid pace through 65 team games.

The Yankees and Royals continue their series on Wednesday in KC, but fans likely have their sights set on the weekend. Bellinger and the Bombers head to Fenway for the first time this year on Friday. They lost a series at home to the Red Sox last weekend and could use the win.

The Yankees and Royals play Game 2 of their series on Wednesday at 7:40 P.M. Will Warren and Seth Lugo are scheduled to start the game.