As of now, the New York Yankees have no players on their current roster who have won a World Series. On Friday, former relief pitcher David Robertson, who recently pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, officially announced his retirement, per Talkin' Yanks.

David Robertson has announced his retirement There are no more active MLB players that have won a World Series as a New York Yankee pic.twitter.com/mX04DHmRld — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 30, 2026

Roberts took to X (formerly Twitter) to officially announce his retirement.

“Saying goodbye isn't easy, but I do so with deep gratitude for every opportunity, challenge, and memory,” he said. “I'll forever be thankful for the game and for everyone who made this journey extraordinary.”

In 2006, Robertson was drafted by the Yankees in the MLB Draft out of Clemson University. Just two years later, he was called up to New York, marking the beginning of his major league career.

Robertson made his mark in 2009, pitching for the Yankees as they won the World Series in six games over the Phillies. That postseason, he recorded two wins in the ALDS and ALCS.

He would go on to pitch in New York until 2014. From there, Robertson joined the Chicago White Sox for three seasons (2015-2017) before returning to the Yankees for another stint (2017-2018). He then went on to pitch for the Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, and Texas Rangers.

Reflecting his ongoing value, the Yankees sought to bring Robertson back in a trade last June.

Altogether, Robertson finishes his 16-year career with a record of 68-46, a 2.93 ERA, 1,176 strikeouts, and 176 saves. In 2011, he made the AL All-Star team. In 2017, he was part of Team USA that won the World Baseball Classic, and later earned a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.