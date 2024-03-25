DJ LeMahieu, who is dealing with a right foot injury, will open the 2024 season on the injured list, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made the announcement, via Hoch.

The Yankees dealt with injury trouble in 2023 and that has continued into 2024. Gerrit Cole is already expected to miss the first one-two months of the new campaign due to injury, while Aaron Judge dealt with an injury concern in spring training. Judge fortunately returned to the Yankees lineup recently, but injuries have still been problematic for the ball club overall.

Injury trouble

LeMahieu's absence is another injury blow. The 35-year-old did not have his best season in 2023, but he still has more than enough talent to positively impact a lineup. New York's offense underperformed last year and the team was hoping that former All-Stars like LeMahieu would bounce back in 2024.

Of course, that can still happen. LeMahieu just won't play to begin the 2024 campaign. It is uncertain how much time he will miss.

The veteran infielder slashed .243/.327/.390/.718 in 2023. He added 15 home runs and 22 doubles across 136 games played.

As noted, Lemahieu is a former All-Star. In fact, he's made three All-Star teams during his career. However, two of those came with the Colorado Rockies. The one All-Star team he made with the Yankees was back in 2019.

Although he may not be a star anymore, LeMahieu's presence will be missed on the field to begin the new campaign.

The Yankees are looking for an all-around rebound performance during the upcoming season. Aaron Judge recently addressed the team's mindset following their forgettable 2023 effort, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“A lot of guys were embarrassed,” Judge said of the 2023 season. “I think it was a wake-up call for a lot of us. Nothing was said; nothing needed to be said. I think just, collectively, as a group we all kind of looked at each other and said, ‘This can’t happen again.'”

Can Yankees young players save 2024 season?

Hope still remains for the team's future outlook. Outfielder Spencer Jones stole headlines during spring training, earning an impressive award as a result, via NYYPlayerDev on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Yankees announced that OF Spencer Jones is the recipient of the 2024 James P. Dawson Award, given annually to the most outstanding Yankees rookie in spring training. @spencerjnes has a .444 AVG, 7 R, 2 doubles, 1 HR, 4 RBI, & 5 BB in 13 spring games and went 3-for-4 with 2 HR & 4 RBI in the Spring Breakout Game.”

Jones is the Yankees No. 2 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He has a chance to emerge as a star with New York at some point down the road.

Jasson Dominguez, New York's top prospect, is dealing with an injury. His future is also bright without question, though.

As for the big league club, shortstop Anthony Volpe may be poised for a big sophomore campaign. He struggled for the most part in 2023, but there's reason to believe in Volpe, who was a highly-regarded prospect before his 2023 rookie season.

Of course, Aaron Judge and the veterans are more than capable of carrying the ball club. If injuries end up impacting the Yankees once again in 2024, however, their prospects could step up and play a pivotal role.