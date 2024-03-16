New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is revealing more information about his elbow injury. Cole is sidelined from pitching for at least three to four weeks due to nerve inflammation, per The Athletic. The starting pitcher is already out for Opening Day due to the elbow problem.
That's certainly not good news for the Yankees, who are hoping to rely on Cole to pitch a heavy load of innings this season. The pitcher traveled to Los Angeles recently to see a doctor about the issue, per ESPN.
The Yankees are trying to return to the American League playoffs, following a disappointing 2023 campaign. The Yankees finished 82-80 last year, and missed the postseason.
Cole has been a reliable source of defense for the Yankees over the past several years. In the last three seasons, the hurler has a total of 44 victories. He has 20 losses since 2021. He also spent time with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Bronx Bombers in 2020.
Cole is integral to a successful season in the Bronx. The pitcher won the American League Cy Young award in 2023, and is a six-time MLB All-Star. In 2023, he was also the ERA leader in the American League. The Yankees simply can't afford to go an extended period of time without him. The team is hoping to bolster their offense this season, as New York struggled to score runs during the disappointing 2023 campaign.
The Yankees continue their Spring Training games on Saturday with a contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. The game starts at 1:05 Eastern.