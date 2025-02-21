After they won the American League pennant for the first time since 2009, the New York Yankees signed manager Aaron Boone to a two-year contract extension. The Bronx skipper then received nothing but praise from former MLB All-Star Dan Plesac on MLB Network.

“This guy is a really good manager,” Pleasac said simply, yet with great appreciation for Boone.

Over the last four seasons, the Yankees, under Boone's guidance, have a 367-281 record (.566 winning percentage) with two American League East crowns to go along with last year's World Series appearance.

“In my opinion,” Plesac went on to add, “there is no tougher job with a bigger microscope than you have with [managing] the New York Yankees.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, as Plesac noted in the segment, is very proud that he has had managers for 10-year periods. Under Cashman's tenure, which stretches back to 1998, Joe Torre managed the Yankees for a full decade, from 1998 to 2007. This stretch featured five World Series appearances — three of them resulting in rings. Following Torre's departure from the driver's seat, Joe Girardi was at the helm from 2008 to 2017. Girardi won a World Series in 2009 and never finished with fewer than 84 wins in a season.

Boone began as Yankees' manager in 2018, and his new contract extension would keep him in the Bronx through the 2027 season. You do the math; that would give Boone a full 10 years as New York's manager.

The 2024 season was Boone's first AL pennant — no small feat — but the 51-year-old skipper wants more, via Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t like that we haven’t won a championship yet. That bothers me,” Boone told reporters at camp on Thursday. “But I know what I signed up for when I got into this.”

The Yankees are already giving Boone plenty to worry about so far this season, and it's only February. There is drama, as trade rumors involving Marcus Stroman led to the right-hander skipping camp. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with a recurring elbow injury, and the designated hitter role is a bit up in the air.

Challenges like these are why Boone gets paid the big bucks.