The New York Yankees have gone 8-2 across their last 10 contests and are in a tight race with the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League East crown. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton offered a simple response when asked about what the team will have to do against the Baltimore Orioles in the final series of the regular season.

“We know we've got to go out and play well, execute, and play good baseball,” Stanton told SNY.

Stanton ripped a go-ahead, three-run double in the team’s 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. The victory granted New York a series sweep and represented their fifth straight win.

“He’s such a presence,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Stanton.

Article Continues Below

The Yankees have already clinched a Postseason berth, but could secure a first-round bye and a guaranteed trip to the ALDS if they can beat out Toronto for the top spot in the AL East.

If New York does not win the division, they would likely have to play either the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, or Cleveland Guardians in a three-game Wild Card series. With three contests remaining in the regular season and the standings, it is difficult to project who they will face and where their October journey will start.

“Bye’s always good,” Stanton told the New York Post after Friday's win. “We’ve got guys that are beat up, guys that need a rest. A little mental break [with] how those heavy those games can get.”

The Yankees are 91-68 on the year, with their latest win making the group a season-high 23 games above .500.