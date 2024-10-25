The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will play in the World Series for the 12th time. This matchup is full of stars, including both designated hitters. Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani have made waves this postseason and will continue to do so in the Fall Classic. Stanton hit a homer out of Dodgers Stadium when he was with the Marlins. Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register spoke to Stanton about Ohtani's ability to do just that.

“Asked Giancarlo Stanton about hitting a ball out of #Dodgers Stadium in 2015: ‘I saw a few guys do it in BP as a kid and always thought what a cool thing that was to do.' Do you think Shohei Ohtani will do it? ‘Let’s make sure not in this week.'”

Giancarlo Stanton grew up going to Dodgers Stadium and saw guys hit homers out of the park. He did it in a game nine years ago and could do it again in the World Series.

Ohtani came close to leaving the premises earlier this season but just missed it. The difference is that Stanton is righty and has a clear shot out of the stadium and Ohtani has an awning to deal with as a lefty hitter.

Yankees and Dodgers to play in a classic World Series

Last year, the MLB postseason was full of dramatic home runs and great performances. There is no doubt that the true baseball fan enjoyed the Rangers' dominant run to a title. But it did not break through to the general sports fan. This World Series absolutely will. The two biggest brands in baseball are squaring off in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1981.

The Dodgers won that title and again in 1988 over the Oakland Athletics but did not win a pennant for almost 30 years. The Dave Roberts era started with a World Series loss to the Astros in 2017 and another one to the Red Sox in 2018. They finally won in 2020 and are back in the Fall Classic for the first time since.

The Yankees capped off the careers of Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera with a World Series in 2009. Since then, they have not won a pennant. Adding Juan Soto to their strong core got them over the hump this October and back in the Fall Classic. The two bluebloods are both looking for a title that the fanbases and yearning for.

The World Series kicks off with Game 1 on Friday night at 8:08.