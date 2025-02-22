For the first time in nearly 50 years, the New York Yankees have loosened their long-standing facial hair policy, allowing players and staff to sport “well-groomed” beards from now on. The decision, announced by owner Hal Steinbrenner on Friday, marks a significant shift from the strict grooming standards established by his father, George Steinbrenner, in 1976.

While the change has been met with mixed reactions across the baseball world, one former Yankee, Don Mattingly, had perhaps the most amusing take. Mattingly, who famously clashed with the Yankees over the policy during his playing days, responded with just two words when asked about the change, saying, “Times change!”

His short but humorous response quickly went viral, as many fans remember how Mattingly was once benched and fined for refusing to trim his hair in the early 1990s. The irony of Mattingly’s history with the rule made his reaction even more fitting.

The Yankees’ facial hair rule, which had been in place for nearly five decades, required players to be clean-shaven, except for mustaches. However, it often faced pushback from players, including those who refused to sign with the team because of the policy. Hal Steinbrenner admitted that this was a major factor in his decision to relax the rule.

A new era begins for the New York Yankees, and Gerrit Cole can have a beard again

“If I ever found out that a player we wanted to acquire, to make us better and get us a championship, did not want to be here and would not come here because of that policy, that would be very, very concerning,” Steinbrenner said.

For what it's worth, the last time Gerrit Cole had a beard, he put up numbers like a 2.50 ERA in 212 innings with 326 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 185. He also had a FIP of 2.64 and a K/9 of 13.8. All league leading numbers for his 2019 season. Yet, somehow, he lost out on the Cy Young to his then teammate and current San Francisco Giant Justin Verlander.

While Steinbrenner couldn’t confirm whether any top free agents had turned down offers from the Yankees due to the grooming policy, general manager Brian Cashman noted that it had been a topic of discussion in past free-agent negotiations.

“We're like a gigantic naval battlecruiser,” Cashman said of the Yankees’ reluctance to change. “It takes a little while to turn.”

Some current Yankees welcomed the decision, seeing it as a step forward in modernizing the organization.

“It makes sense,” said Gerrit Cole, who had a beard before signing with the Yankees. “It still embodies our look and neatness but allows for some individual freedom and a few less razor burns.”

Meanwhile, new closer Devin Williams, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers, reluctantly shaved his beard upon reporting to Yankees camp earlier this month. He expressed frustration over the rule before the change was announced, making him one of the last players to be affected by the outdated policy.

The Yankees’ facial hair rule was deeply rooted in George Steinbrenner’s military background and belief that a clean-cut look instilled discipline. Over the years, however, the policy led to some memorable controversies.

In 1991, Don Mattingly was benched by manager Stump Merrill for refusing to cut his hair. The incident became a national story, and Mattingly’s rebellious stance even inspired a subplot in The Simpsons. In 2013, pitcher David Price said he would never sign with the Yankees because of the grooming policy. In 2023, Devin Williams resisted shaving his beard, keeping it until the last possible moment before reporting to Yankees camp.

Now, players will no longer have to face such dilemmas, though the Yankees will still enforce rules on hair length, ensuring that players maintain a “clean and disciplined” look.

While tradition has long been at the heart of the Yankees’ identity, Hal Steinbrenner made it clear that winning comes first. “Winning was the most important thing to my father,” Steinbrenner said. “If something like this would detract from that or lessen our chances, I don’t know, I think he might be a little more apt to do the change than people think.”

As players begin embracing their newfound freedom, it will be interesting to see how many opt to grow beards in the post-clean-shaven Yankees era. One thing is for certain—Don Mattingly was right. Times have indeed changed.