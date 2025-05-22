The New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, 4-3, to clinch their fifth straight series win. Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Jasson Dominguez all picked up RBIs in the Yankees' comeback win. Dominguez's first career walk-off homer clinched the game in the bottom of the ninth, sending Yankee Stadium into a frenzy. Judge spoke with Brendan Kuty of The Athletic about what he has seen from the rookie this season.

“Just continuing to improve on his approach. The swings he’s taking on pitches in the zone — (when) teams leave pitches in the zone on him, he’s hammering them. That’s the biggest thing: approach. Ironing that out.”

As for the at-bat that ended the game on Wednesday, Judge said, “You knew he was locked in. Just a matter of him getting a pitch to see, and you see what happens.”

Dominguez knew it too, as he took a hanging slider deep into the New York night. “As soon as I hit that, I knew it was my first walk-off. I enjoyed it.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about what stands out about Dominguez's play so far. “His talent and his poise. He’s just not affected by great results or a struggling day. It just kind of puts a smile on his face, goes to work, and likes playing the game with his teammates.”

Dominguez became the fourth-youngest player in Yankees history to hit a walk-off home run at just 22 years old. He was 0-3 on the day coming into the at bat, but salvaged the game with the biggest at bat of his season. That was Dominguez's sixth homer and 22nd RBI. Despite his incredible power shown in that clip, it has not come out consistently yet.

The Yankees hope the rookie keeps it up as they head to Colorado to face the Rockies.