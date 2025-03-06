The New York Yankees reached the World Series in 2024 but fell short of winning their 28th title as the Los Angeles Dodgers took the championship in a gentleman’s sweep. Now the Yankees are hoping to make another deep playoff run in 2025 despite losing star right fielder Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

This season the Yankees have focused on improving their starting pitching and their defense, both of which were lacking at times in 2024. As for the team’s defense, manager Aaron Boone hopes rapport goes a long way as middle infielders Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have become close.

According to Boone, Volpe and Chisholm are “joined at the hip,” per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The two practice together, eat together, work out together and play video games.

The Yankees’ new middle infield combo is hitting it off

“He has so much joy playing, so much energy, even on the days he’s not playing and we’re just getting work in… I feel like he’s just a great teammate. What makes him so good is he brings out the best in the rest of the guys. So it’s just a lot of fun to play with him,” Volpe said of Chisholm, via MLB.com.

“Off the field, we’re both goofy and kids at heart – we just want to have fun and enjoy life,” Chisholm added.

The Yankees landed Chisholm in a deal with the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline last season. In New York, he was called on to start at third base for the first time in his career and he held up fairly well at the position. But this season, Chisholm will move back to second base, the position he primarily played his first three years in the majors, including during his lone All-Star season in 2022.

Volpe is entering his third year as the Yankees’ shortstop. He won a Gold Glove at the position in his rookie campaign and he’s looking forward to patrolling the middle infield with his new bud. Never one to hold back, Chisholm boldly predicted the duo would become the best shortstop-second baseman combo in MLB while also turning the most double plays in the league.

The Yankees hope the new defensive alignment works out. If the team makes any noise this year, it will be a group effort as opposed to last year’s two-man show. And strong defense can go a long way. Sometimes, that starts with building rapport.