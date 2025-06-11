The New York Yankees are battling in a rematch of the 2024 ALDS with the Kansas City Royals, and they secured a comfortable victory on Tuesday night. In Game 1 of the three-game series, the Yankees raced away with a 10-2 win on the road in Kansas City.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't any concerns for the pinstripes. Standout third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was in some discomfort after stealing a base in the sixth inning and later left the game with neck tightness, according to Pete Caldera of USA Today.

“Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm exited game with neck tightness at KC, appeared to be in some discomfort after stealing third in the 6th inning,” Caldera reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Oswald Peraza replaced Chisholm in the New York lineup, and now the team awaits further updates after the game.

This is yet another setback for Chisholm, who missed extended time earlier in the season with an oblique injury. When healthy, he is still one of the most exciting and dynamic players in baseball, so the Yankees will be hoping that the injury is nothing serious and that he will be back in the lineup soon.

Chisholm has had an up-and-down season at the plate this year and was hitting just .214 coming into this series against the Royals. However, he has been producing runs at a high rate with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in just 36 games, so he is still a very valuable part of this Yankees lineup.

Chisholm contributed his part on Tuesday night before leaving the game, doubling and stealing third base before scoring a run as a part of a five-run frame for the Yankees. He came to the plate again in the seventh, striking out before leaving the game.

New York has two more games against the Royals in Kansas City before a huge three-game battle with the Boston Red Sox over the weekend at Fenway Park. The Yankees will be hoping to have all hands on deck for that rivalry clash with big division implications.