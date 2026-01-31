With the New York Yankees currently in the offseason, the team is looking to make some noise in the 2026 season. As always, the ball club will have championship aspirations. As the Yankees continue to make moves in the offseason, star Jazz Chisholm Jr. speaks about his confidence in the team.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Chisholm would be asked about being excited for the new season to approach closer, as Spring Training is right around the corner. He would even go as far as to say that he envisions 2026 to be a “big year” for New York.

“I can't wait,” Chisholm said, according to SNY Yankees. “I can't wait to get out there. 2026 is coming up, and I think it's going to be a big year for the Yankees. I think us as a team, knowing each other as well as we do, this is our third season together for almost half of the team. I think it's going to be a good year.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives his thoughts on the Yankees' offseason

While rumors will continue to surround the Yankees this offseason, some have critiqued the team for the lack of big moves, with the only notable ones being to re-sign Cody Bellinger and to retain Trent Grisham. Chisholm would ask about the offseason that New York has been having, expressing more confidence in the team.

“I think it was fine. For me, we've made it to the playoffs back-to-back years. Haven't delivered the final blow, but I feel like, at the same time, this team is really good. Really confident in this team & we trust each other a lot to go to the playoffs and go win it,” Chisholm said.

At any rate, Chisholm looks to build off of himself after recording a .242 batting average to go along with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. As a whole, New York tries to further improve after finishing with a 94-68 record, putting them second in the AL East, though the team was eliminated in the divisional series by the Toronto Blue Jays.