As more MLB free agents find their home, veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt remains available. For any team in need of a right-handed bat, the veteran is still offering his services.

Goldschmidt is preparing to play in 2026, despite not currently having a contract, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. If/when he does suit up in 2026, it'll mark the first baseman's 16th season in MLB.

While he will be entering his age-38 season, Goldschmidt proved to still have some gas left in the tank in his debut with the New York Yankees. Over 146 games, he hit .271 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. It was still a drop off from his usual production, as Goldschmidt had 20+ home runs and 65+ RBIs the four years prior. Still, he remains a respected hitter around the big leagues.

Any team who signs Goldschmidt will be getting plenty of pedigree. Over 2,074 games total, the first baseman has hit .288 with 372 home runs, 1,232 RBIs and 174 stolen bases. Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star and a former MVP.

With his intent to play clearly stated, the only question remaining is where the veteran will sign. It won't cost much to sign Goldschmidt at this stage of his career, but he would also need a spot in the lineup. When it comes to a Yankees return, Ben Rice is currently slated to play first base. And with Cody Bellinger re-signed, New York can mix-and-match their lineup.

Maybe they decide a Goldschmidt return is worth the bench space. But with no news of any interest yet, it's hard to tell if the Yankees are involved. Regardless, with Goldschmidt wanting to play, there will be a team in the league that ultimately signs him to a deal.