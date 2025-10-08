The New York Yankees pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series. Aaron Judge's home run tied the game at 6-6 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. smashed a solo shot to give New York the lead. However, his yawn during an Ernie Clement at-bat made waves across the baseball world during the game.

Clement is not the most dangerous batter on Toronto's roster, but he has put up elite numbers throughout the ALDS. However, Chisholm Jr. did not take him seriously during his third inning at-bat against Carlos Rodon. The All-Star second baseman yawned in the field while Clement was hitting, creating a clip that went viral.

The infielder received some backlash from fans throughout the game and after the Yankees win. Chisholm Jr. went onto his social media account to respond, saying that he did not do so on purpose.

Article Continues Below

“I yawn all day long! day and night so say what you want,” Chisholm said.

The second baseman's yawn has given the ALDS another memorable moment in a series that has seen it all. New York staved off elimination and guaranteed a Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. The Yankees will start Cam Schlitter, who put together an all-time performance against the Boston Red Sox in the ALWCS.

Chisholm Jr.'s home run was the swing that gave New York a lead it never gave up. He and Judge almost single-handedly got the Yankees back into the game. While he and Clement did not share words about his yawn, the infielders each have motivation to show up in Game 4 and send a message.

The Blue Jays' bullpen let the team down in Game 3. On Thursday, Toronto manager John Schneider has to rely on his relievers again in a matchup against Schlittler. Regardless of the pitching quality, Chisholm Jr. will take center stage.