The New York Yankees have been up and down of late in the 2025 MLB season, currently sitting with a solid record of 83-67 ahead of Tuesday evening's game against the Minnesota Twins. While they have hit some brutal rough patches this year, the Yankees remain one of the more talented rosters in the entire MLB landscape, and figure to have a good chance of competing when the playoffs roll around in a couple of weeks.

One of the big reasons for the Yankees' success in recent years has been the play of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who, despite his rough showing at the Home Run Derby during All-Star weekend, remains an elite talent at the second base position.

Recently, MLB analyst Ben Verlander took to his social media to call on fans to put some respect on Chisholm Jr.'s name.

“Through Jazz Chisholm Jr’s first 162 games with the Yankees: 40 HR / 97 RBI / 99 R / .823 OPS / 48 SB Those are SUPERSTAR numbers Stop hating and put some respect on (Chisholm's) name,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He's a hell of a human by the way,” added Verlander. “I love the guy, love talking baseball with him. He's awesome. He's great for the sport. He's playing in the biggest market in the world. He's playing whatever position is asked of him… Jazz Chisholm Jr. brings energy to this team that they desperately needed.”

Article Continues Below

Is this the year for the Yankees?

The New York Yankees entered this season with high expectations despite losing Juan Soto in free agency to the cross-town rival New York Mets. While the Mets' Soto experiment has crashed and burned in spectacular fashion, the Yankees haven't exactly been running smoothly in their own right after a hot start to the season, which has become an alarming trend in recent years for the team.

The good news for the Yankees is that they still have an impressive array of talent on their roster, including both Chisholm Jr. and Aaron Judge, among many others. If the bats can get hot at the right time, the Yankees remain one of the most dangerous teams in the entire MLB landscape.