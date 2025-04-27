The New York Yankees got some good news on a recent suspension on Sunday. During their series last weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jazz Chisholm Jr was suspended a game for tweeting about an ejection from the locker room. He did not serve that suspension and immediately appealed the decision. The Yankees will not lose Chisholm for any games, as the suspension has been rescinded. Ronald Blum of The Associated Press has more.

“MLB announced Sunday that the suspension was dropped. Under the settlement, first reported by the New York Daily News, the fine was maintained, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the detail of the fine was not announced,” Blum reported.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. got ejected in the T7th for arguing a strike call and immediately took it to X which this tweet following his ejection. This dudes a menace 😭 #JazzChisholmJr #RepBX pic.twitter.com/K9S5ky9bbk — Yankee Source (@yankee_source) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chisholm missed the final two innings of the Yankees' win over the Rays on April 17. He went 0-3 in that game with a walk and a run scored. But the strikeout is more indicative of his season so far. He was great immediately after the trade deadline last year, but struggled in the playoffs. Back at his natural position of second base, his offense has been dreadful.

Entering Sunday's doubleheader, the Yankees' second baseman was hitting .172 with a .717 OPS. He was brought to The Bronx for his glove and base-running ability. While he has been smooth at second, he cannot impact the game on the basepaths without getting on. And his offense is preventing that.

The Yankees have been getting enough offense from other places to give Chisholm the time to figure it out. While Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, and Ben Rice are off to blistering starts, Chisholm has a cushion. Despite the poor start from an important player, the Yankees are atop the AL East.

Chisholm and the Yankees finish their series with the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.