The New York Yankees got some good news on a recent suspension on Sunday. During their series last weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jazz Chisholm Jr was suspended a game for tweeting about an ejection from the locker room. He did not serve that suspension and immediately appealed the decision. The Yankees will not lose Chisholm for any games, as the suspension has been rescinded. Ronald Blum of The Associated Press has more.

“MLB announced Sunday that the suspension was dropped. Under the settlement, first reported by the New York Daily News, the fine was maintained, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the detail of the fine was not announced,” Blum reported.

Chisholm missed the final two innings of the Yankees' win over the Rays on April 17. He went 0-3 in that game with a walk and a run scored. But the strikeout is more indicative of his season so far. He was great immediately after the trade deadline last year, but struggled in the playoffs. Back at his natural position of second base, his offense has been dreadful.

Related New York Yankees NewsArticle continues below
New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium
Yankees rumors: How New York feels about Devin Williams after closer demotion
New York Yankees relief pitcher Yoendrys Gomez (94) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park.
Dodgers activate ex-Yankees pitcher in latest roster move
Apr 25, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts as he walks off the field after being taken out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Devin Williams says ‘nothing’s working right now’ amid struggles

Entering Sunday's doubleheader, the Yankees' second baseman was hitting .172 with a .717 OPS. He was brought to The Bronx for his glove and base-running ability. While he has been smooth at second, he cannot impact the game on the basepaths without getting on. And his offense is preventing that.

The Yankees have been getting enough offense from other places to give Chisholm the time to figure it out. While Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, and Ben Rice are off to blistering starts, Chisholm has a cushion. Despite the poor start from an important player, the Yankees are atop the AL East.

Chisholm and the Yankees finish their series with the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.