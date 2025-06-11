The New York Yankees may soon have a tough decision on their hands, as Marcus Stroman’s injury update comes with an unexpected twist. After initially declaring he would only return as a starter, Stroman now says he’s open to pitching in any role the team needs—including a potential stint in the Yankees bullpen.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty reported Stroman’s evolving stance following his rehab outing.

“Marcus Stroman says he's “very open to whatever it may be” when he gets back to the majors w/ the Yankees regarding his role.

Adds that talks w/ the team “haven't even gotten that far” yet. Expects to be built up via a starter's routine, will make another rehab start next week.”

This change in tone from the veteran right-hander is notable. Back in February, Stroman firmly stated he was a starter, brushing off any idea of bullpen work. But after a rough start to the season, and an extended stint on the IL, Stroman seems focused more on recovery than role.

His recent rehab outing for Double-A Somerset saw him throw 46 pitches over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four, walked two, and gave up one run while topping out at 89 mph with his sinker. The Stroman injury update indicates he’s rebounding from lingering pain caused by an old ACL injury, which he managed with a cortisone shot and nerve blocker.

The Yankees’ rotation has remained steady in Stroman’s absence, with Ryan Yarbrough stepping up and Luis Gil expected to return around the All-Star break. Given that stability—and with Stroman’s 140-inning vesting option now likely out of reach—a bullpen role may be the most practical route for his return.

While starting pitching hasn’t dominated headlines in the Bronx lately, Stroman’s newfound flexibility could prove valuable for a Yankees team with postseason ambitions. Entering tonight’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals, New York leads the AL East by four games with a 40-25 record.

With another rehab start expected soon, all eyes remain on Stroman—not just for his return, but for how his role could reshape the Yankees' pitching staff moving forward.