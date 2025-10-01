The New York Yankees have their backs against the wall right away in this MLB postseason after dropping Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Tuesday night. Now, the Yankees have to win the next two games to avoid elimination at the hands of their most hated rival in front of their home fans.

Tuesday night's game was a pitcher's duel between two aces at the top of their game. Max Fried was stellar for New York all night long, while Garrett Crochet recovered from an early Anthony Volpe home run to turn in one of his best performances of his breakout season.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Aaron Boone gave Fried the hook a little bit earlier than expected. Boone pulled his ace after 6 1/3 innings and 102 pitches, and it immediately came back to bite him. After the game, Fried talked about getting the early hook in Game 1.

Max Fried: "I definitely exerted a lot of energy trying to get out of that, but I definitely had enough in the tank for whatever the team needed." (Via: @SNYYankees)pic.twitter.com/AvY1zW1QOc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 1, 2025

“I definitely exerted a lot of energy trying to get out of that, but I definitely had enough in the tank for whatever the team needed,” Fried said. “Boone's confident to give the ball to (Luke Weaver) in that situation.”

Luke Weaver, who has been struggling along with the rest of the New York bullpen down the stretch of this season, didn't have his best stuff in this one. He faced just three hitters, giving up a walk, a double and a two-run single that gave Boston the lead before he was pulled without getting an out.

Alex Bregman added an RBI double in the ninth to push the score to 3-1, and then Aroldis Chapman got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory.

Fried struck out six and gave up just four hits and three walks in his shutout effort, but he was left with a no decision and the Yankees took the loss in Game 1. On the other side, Crochet got the win after striking out 11 in 7 2/3 innings allowing just four hits and throwing an astonishing 117 pitches.

Now, Carlos Rodon will get the ball for Boone and company in Game 2 against Brayan Bello and the Red Sox. The Yankees need to get a win and then another victory on Thursday to avoid a very disappointing playoff crashout just one year after reaching the World Series.