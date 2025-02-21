The New York Yankees have changed their longstanding facial hair policy, allowing well-groomed beards. Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner announced the change on Friday morning, launching the baseball world into mania. Yankees fans, MLB fans, insiders, and analysts all reacted to the stunning beard rule change.

Expand Tweet

“The New York Yankees’ antiquated facial-hair policy is finally dead,” ESPN's Jeff Passan posted. “Yankees players are now allowed to have ‘well-groomed beards.'”

“I think it was time for this,” manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch on Friday morning.

@GPOGiants1999 responded to the change, saying “It’s funny that they made all the players shave their beards and then announced the change.”

The beard policy had made headlines this season already and maybe pushed this move over the edge. New closer Devin Williams had to shave his beard and was clowned by fans on social media. Just days after he made his first clean-shaven appearance, the rule changed. Meanwhile, former Yankee Gleyber Torres has grown out a beard with the Detroit Tigers.

“Big news! The Yankees have updated the grooming standards,” Yankees podcaster Jomboy said. “Clean shaven not the requirement, just well-maintained, well-groomed. Beard policy has a facelift. How about that! Times they are a-changing. My big question is who decides, and is it a ‘well-maintained standard?' Or is it a ‘has to look good' standard?”

Expand Tweet

While the clean-shaven policy is dead, the conversation around Yankees and beards is far from over. Jomboy brings up the important question; who decides? Is Hal Steinbrenner going to walk around the clubhouse with a ruler? Or is it on Aaron Boone to figure it out?

Clean shaven is an easy thing to police. Well-groomed can mean a lot of different things. While the players adjust to the rule, fans will be discussing this all season.