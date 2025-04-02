The New York Yankees can't stop crushing baseballs in their hot start to the 2025 MLB season. On Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname again, as outfielder Jasson Dominguez and shortstop Anthony Volpe each hit a home run in the third and fourth innings to help New York break an MLB record.

“The@Yankees17 home runs breaks a MLB record for most through a team's first four games (16, 2006 Tigers),” the MLB shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday following Volpe's dinger off of Diamondbacks starter Corbin Burnes, who also gave up Dominguez's blast.

Dominguez's solo home run sliced the Diamondbacks' lead in half, as he battled for three pitches against Burnes before taking the pitcher's 93 MPH cutter deep for a 377-foot blast. It was the same pitch that Volpe hit to send the ball 418 feet deep for a solo home run.

It has been an incredible performance at the plate for the Yankees to start the new campaign. They have been belting home runs left and right with four New York players already hitting multiple home runs for the team at the time of this writing. Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with four home runs while Jazz Chisholm and Austin Wells have three each. Volpe's homer against the Diamondbacks was his second of the season as well.

The Yankees' fiery offense also inevitably brings even more attention to an already hot topic that is the use of the so-called torpedo bats, which have become such a huge subject, particularly after New York pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for a total of nine home runs during a 20-9 victory at home last Saturday.

Whether it's the bat or the players, what's undeniable is that the Yankees have become such a terror to face of late for opposing pitchers. During that three-game season-opening series versus Milwaukee, the Yankees racked up a total of 15 home runs while putting up a collective batting line of .333/.427/.804 for a 1.231 OPS.

It remains to be seen just how long the Yankees can stay this hot. They will regress to the mean at some point, but they are also going to try to keep on trying to punish baseballs, especially when they're in such a groove.