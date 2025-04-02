The New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks are opening a three-game series in The Bronx on Tuesday. Game 1 featured Arizona ace Corbin Burnes against New York rookie Will Warren on the mound in a tight game early. After Anthony Volpe hit his third homer of the season, the Bombers tied the game at 2. With two runners on, Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor committed an error that let both Yankees runners score. Fans had fun at his expense, continuing a years-long rivalry.

Yanks get 2 runs on a MASSIVE error by Josh Naylor! pic.twitter.com/FJNC6fTICD — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera hit a grounder to Naylor, who sailed the flip to Burnes. Austin Wells scored from third and Jasson Dominguez came around from second. Those were two key runs for the Yankees, and their fans took to social media to clown Naylor.

His downfall has been GLORIOUS LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/vf7Sv0jEhX — Devon (3-0 Yankees) (@Dev2Trilll) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

@nicke22rocks posted simply, “We own that fraud.”

@jherb1323 referenced the long-standing feud between Naylor and the Yankees. “Let’s hope he’s more careful when he’s rocking babies, if anyone would let their child be held by this being in the first place.”

During the 2022 American League Division Series, Josh Naylor hit a home run off of Gerrit Cole as a member of the Guardians. As he rounded the bases, he celebrated with the “rock the baby” celebration. The Yankees and their fans did not take kindly to it, and the rivalry was born. When then-second baseman Gleyber Torres caught the final out of the series, he rocked his own baby.

Even though Naylor is on the Diamondbacks now, Yankees fans do not forget the trash talking. It came up last year when Cleveland and New York faced off in the ALCS, but Naylor did not break out the celebration again. This is the only matchup between the Yankees and Diamondbacks this year, so the fans took advantage.

The two teams return to the field Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern.