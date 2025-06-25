The New York Yankees entered Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds looking for revenge. Aaron Boone's team lost the first game of the season series 6-1 on Monday behind a great performance from Reds Star Elly De La Cruz. On Tuesday, though, New York was dominant through the first six innings of the game until disaster struck.

Jonathan Loaisiga relieved Carlos Rodon, who went six innings without giving up a run. After he allowed a walk and two infield hits, Christian Encarnacion-Strand made Loaisiga pay with a three-run double.

After he gave up the hit, Boone took Loaisiga out of the game. It appeared to be a simple change, but as the pitcher walked to the dugout with Boone, he appeared to be nursing a potential injury, according to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch.

Loaisiga left the game after 18 pitches, recording just one out. Boone and the Yankees hope that whatever is bothering him is not too serious.

The 30-year-old reliever missed the majority of the 2024 season with an elbow injury that delayed his 2025 Yankees debut. Issues in that part of a pitcher's body can linger and hamper them even after they complete their recovery.

Encarnacion-Strand tied the game, but New York fans are more concerned with their reliever's health. Loaisiga's return on May 16 marked his first game action in more than a year.

In a season where he has dealt with injuries across his team, Boone finally had all of his relievers back. Luke Weaver's return to the Yankees' roster brought their bullpen to full strength. Now, fans have to wait to see what Loaisiga's status ends up being.

New York cannot afford to have any players out for too long at this point in the season. Thanks to a major offensive slump, the Yankees are 3-7 over their last ten games. Losing Loaisiga would make maintaining their lead in the American League East even harder.